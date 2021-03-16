POLICE are appealing for help following thefts at a quarry.

Two skips and a large amount of scrap metal were stolen from Rogiet.

The incident happened between March 7 and March 14 from Ifton Quarry on Caldicot Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for the police said: "Can you help?

"Two skips and a large amount of scrap metal's been stolen in Rogiet.

"The theft happened at Ifton Quarry, on Caldicot Road, sometime between Sunday, March 7 to Sunday, March 14.

"If you have any information please call us on 101, quoting 2100089197, or you can DM us on Twitter."