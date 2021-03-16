POLICE are appealing for help following thefts at a quarry.
Two skips and a large amount of scrap metal were stolen from Rogiet.
The incident happened between March 7 and March 14 from Ifton Quarry on Caldicot Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman for the police said: "Can you help?
"Two skips and a large amount of scrap metal's been stolen in Rogiet.
"The theft happened at Ifton Quarry, on Caldicot Road, sometime between Sunday, March 7 to Sunday, March 14.
"If you have any information please call us on 101, quoting 2100089197, or you can DM us on Twitter."