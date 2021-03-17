A CAREER criminal is back behind bars after he admitted dangerous driving and affray following his release from prison on licence.
Damien Luce, 23, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and affray.
The offences were committed in Cwmbran on August 13, 2020.
Luce also admitted failing to surrender to Newport Magistrates' Court on February 19.
The defendant has previous convictions for dangerous driving, drugs offences, assault, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
For his driving offences last summer, Luce was banned from driving for two years and ordered to sit an extended test.
He must also pay a £156 victim surcharge after his release from prison.