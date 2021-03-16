A BITTER ex-boyfriend used a disc cutter to slice his way into his horrified former partner’s home in a scene reminiscent of The Shining.

Gordon Mckinlay, who has a history of violence, wielded the power tool as panicked guests at a gathering feared for their lives.

He cut his way into the kitchen of his ex-girlfriend’s house Risca after turning up during the early hours of the morning, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, said Scotsman Mckinlay, 32, and the woman were in a stormy four-year relationship which ended in 2018.

She told how the defendant’s ex-lover was hosting a get-together on a weekend in January with her sister, a friend and a male guest.

Ms McDonald said: “At around 12.45am, they heard what they thought was a chainsaw outside.

“They saw the defendant at the living room window and called 999.

“The defendant then used the implement to cut through the door of the kitchen.

“He came into the living room holding a disc cutter.

“His ex-partner was petrified. Her sister said she was scared for her life.”

Mckinlay fled the scene but gave himself to police the next day.

The defendant, formerly of Risca, now of High Street, West Haddon, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, pleaded guilty to affray.

Ms McDonald said Mckinlay had served prison sentences in the past for violence.

He was jailed for two years in 2019 for breaking a policeman’s elbow during a mass brawl in Ayr, Scotland.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “This was totally unacceptable. He’s an emotional man who doesn’t think things through.”

He told the court his client had no previous convictions for domestic abuse and the incident was short-lived.

His barrister added how Mckinlay was in a “well-paid and skilled job” working as supervisor on the motorways.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told the defendant: “You cut through the door of the kitchen and were still armed with the disc cutter in the living room.

“This must have been terrifying. One witness said she was scared for her life.

“It was totally disgraceful behaviour.”

Mckinlay, who had already served two months in custody since his arrest, was spared an immediate custodial sentence.

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mckinlay was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 9pm and 5am, a five-year restraining order and has to pay £500 costs and a £156 surcharge.