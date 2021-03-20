For the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.
If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Jill Difford shared this picture of her parents, Sheila and Ernie Lewis, on their wedding day at St John’s Church, Newport on August 1, 1949
David Watts sent in this picture of his parents Glenda and Denis Watts, who were married in September 1957, at St Davids Church, Park Crescent, Newport. The couple met on the Transporter Bridge and fell in love, he said
This is Beatrice Lavender and Michael Robin Morgan following their wedding at St Andew’s Church, Nash Road, Newport, on December 16, 1961. The picture was sent in by Ceri Morgan
Here is Ceri Morgan and Peter Murdoch on their wedding day, May 10, 1986. They were married at St David's Church, Bettws, Newport. Peter passed away in January 1992
Audrey King shared this picture of her wedding in October 1961 to her late husband John King at St Mary’s Church, Malpas, Newport