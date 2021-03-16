A MAN has been banned from driving while he awaits sentencing for a range of motoring offences.
Carl Hunt, 30, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, had his sentencing pushed back until April 9 while a pre-sentence report is drawn up.
Byron Broadstock, defending, requested the pre-sentencing report to assess the impact an immediate jail sentence would have.
READ MORE:
- Drug dealer attacked police officer at supermarket while being handcuffed.
- Revealed: These are the most reported crimes across Newport and Gwent.
- Man seriously injured in crash in Newport - driver arrested.
“This defendant hasn’t been before the court since 2017,” he said.
“In the last six years, he has been sectioned eight times, six of these in the last 12 months.
“There are clearly underlying issues with this for some time.”
Hunt has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance, failure to supply a specimen for analysis, failure to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a police officer, and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.
He also faces charges of possession of a controlled drug of class B – amphetamine and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The charges relate to offences in Pontllanfraith on February 11 and 12 this year.
“You are already disqualified [from driving] because of the order in 2008. I order you to be disqualified at this stage, the length of which will be determined on April 9,” said Judge Richard Williams.
“It is not intended to precipitate such a charge. That’s not why I did it.”
The prosecution was represented by William Bebb.