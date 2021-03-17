BURGLARS, thieves and robbers will be fitted with GPS tags to track their movements when they are freed from jail in Gwent in a bid to cut down on reoffending.

The trackers will monitor the criminals 24 hours a day for up to a year in a pilot project the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has described as a “world first”.

Gwent will be one of six police force areas to test the new scheme starting on April 12.

Around 250 offenders are expected to be tagged in the first six months in the six areas, which also includes Avon and Somerset, Cheshire, Gloucestershire, Humberside and West Midlands.

A further 13 areas will trial the system from September.

More than half of those convicted of theft and burglary offend again within a year and almost 80 per cent of cases result in no suspect being identified, according to the MoJ.

The move is intended to provide police with an “extra source of intelligence” to help catch persistent offenders and, it is hoped, to also act as a deterrent.

Gwent's police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said it would prove a "powerful tool" which allowed Gwent Police to "respond quickly to repeat offenders".

He added: "However, it is also important that we tackle the underlying issues and root causes of these crimes.

"In many cases this will be drug or alcohol related and it is for that reason that my office invests significantly in the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service to deliver support to offenders where drug and alcohol misuse are the cause of their behaviour.

"We will also continue to work together with the probation service and youth offending teams to support their work in reducing reoffending.”

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “Being burgled or robbed is devastating and I understand how frustrating it is when the perpetrators can’t be caught, both for the public and the police.

“Tagging these prolific offenders so we know where they are 24 hours a day should be powerful persuasion to change their ways and will help police find and charge them if they don’t.”

New laws are expected to be introduced to impose the measures, with the rules applying to on burglars, robbers and thieves, who have served a prison sentence of a year or more.

Prison and probation staff will be able to check the location history of offenders against details of crimes provided by police officers so they can be ruled out as suspects or investigated further.