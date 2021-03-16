THE leader of Caerphilly’s Independent group and current county borough councillor for the Blackwood ward, Kevin Etheridge, will stand in the Welsh Senedd Election for Islwyn.
Cllr Etheridge previously stood in the 2007 Senedd elections, gaining 28 per cent of the vote. He came second to the Labour candidate Irene James.
Speaking on the upcoming election, Cllr Etheridge said: “Local people have been coming up to me for years asking me to stand up for them in the Senedd.
“They tell me they are fed up with those they elect representing their party first and the people of Islwyn second and they need someone that has a track record of making their voice heard in politics.
“Having lived in Wyllie, Risca, Pontllanfraith and Blackwood I shall always put local issues first in our community with partnership, engagement and communication essential in our towns, villages and communities.”
The Senedd elections will take place on May 6 across Wales.