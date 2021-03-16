We have lived a supported Monmouth town for many years and have experienced it as a very beautiful and well loved, stylish welcoming town.

Over the years we watched surrounding towns grow from being ‘messy’ to desirable places to live, encouraging new shops, festivals, safe pedestrian areas, lovely farm markets, Christmas markets etc, while Monmouth, once a thriving beautiful, clean and quirky town has lost it mojo.

Dangerous but beautiful historic buildings falling into despair, toilets being used to aid unsavoury behaviour etc and unfortunately the list goes on.

We always thought Monmouth would never let it’s self and it’s people down, it would come back bigger, better and more beautiful.

We had that sudden sense of security as the top of the high street/square became a people-friendly environment with a European feel.

Luckily we didn’t hold our breath, as Monmouth the Gateway to Wales has decided to consider an over 21s adult gaming ‘block’ opposite the monumental Charles Rolls statue, the historical Shire Hall and in the middle of the very expensive newly-paved Monnow Street.

We only have one high street, what on earth goes through anyone’s mind to think it’s acceptable, sociable or intelligent to allow a seedy blacked out establishment to sit at the entrance of our beautiful town.

Is the council determined to destroy Monmouth? Who in their right mind would let the people of Monmouth down? Who in their right mind would allow this?

Please don’t destroy Monmouth anymore. It needs love, care and attention.

Angela Whitehead

Monmouth

