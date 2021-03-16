THREE men have appeared in court in connection to an incident which left a fourth man in hospital
Two 22-year-olds from Cwmbran and a 24-year-old from Newport are currently in custody in relation to the incident on Cwrt Bleddyn Lane in Two Locks last Wednesday night.
A man, aged 37, from Cwmbran sustained a cut to his head, and was taken to hospital following the attack.
The two 22-year-olds have both been charged with section 18 wounding and assault by beating, while the 24-year-old has been charged with section 18 GBH with intent.
They appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 12, and the case has been sent to Newport Crown Court for April 9.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 8pm on Wednesday, March 10 reporting an altercation on Cwrt Bleddyn Lane in Two Locks, Cwmbran.
“One man, aged 37, from Cwmbran sustained a cut to the head.
“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
