A BEAUTIFUL five bedroom farmhouse is up for sale in the Vale of Glamorgan

The impressive Grade II-listed property dates back to 1640, and has some wonderful country views stretching down to the heritage coastline and across the Bristol Channel to the Somerset coastline.

Downs Farmhouse, on Wick Road in Llantwit Major will set the buyers back by £1.1 million. 

The 'delightfully rural' location means this property comes with 2.4 acres of formal gardens and a full sized tennis court. 

South Wales Argus: The tennis court. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt The tennis court. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

The property is also just a mile or so from the market town of Cowbridge.

The Kitchen

South Wales Argus: Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

The Drawing Room

South Wales Argus: Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

Bedroom

South Wales Argus: One of the five bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt One of the five bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

The present owners bought the property about 12 years and comprehensively refurbished, modernised, and extended and the property.

Bathroom

South Wales Argus: One of the three bathrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt One of the three bathrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

The Garden

South Wales Argus: Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt Picture: Zoopla/Brinsons & Birt

You can find this property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/54837653/?search_identifier=8f7ac79bbd68f453e87060470e041c64.

This property was first listed on May 1, 2020, with the asking price of £1,100,000.