A BEAUTIFUL five bedroom farmhouse is up for sale in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The impressive Grade II-listed property dates back to 1640, and has some wonderful country views stretching down to the heritage coastline and across the Bristol Channel to the Somerset coastline.
Downs Farmhouse, on Wick Road in Llantwit Major will set the buyers back by £1.1 million.
The 'delightfully rural' location means this property comes with 2.4 acres of formal gardens and a full sized tennis court.
The property is also just a mile or so from the market town of Cowbridge.
The Kitchen
The Drawing Room
Bedroom
The present owners bought the property about 12 years and comprehensively refurbished, modernised, and extended and the property.
Bathroom
The Garden
You can find this property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/54837653/?search_identifier=8f7ac79bbd68f453e87060470e041c64.
This property was first listed on May 1, 2020, with the asking price of £1,100,000.