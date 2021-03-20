THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, growing cannabis and burglary.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Corey Casagrande
Drug courier Corey Casagrande was caught red-handed trying to smuggle 1kg of cocaine into Wales after driving from Newport to pick up the drugs in Liverpool.
The 34-year-old and his partner-in-crime and girlfriend Jemma Connor, 27, were boxed in by police cars on the A449 in Abergavenny on their return from Merseyside.
Casagrande was jailed for two years and eight months.
Connor, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was sent to prison for two years, suspended for two years.
Corrie Morgan
Grant McDonald
Drug dealing duo Corrie Morgan and Grant McDonald ran a “booming” cocaine enterprise despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The friends, both from Tredegar, would fix their own prices.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the pair were jailed for a total of 12 years.
Wayne Snell
Craig McCaffery
TWO criminals were jailed for a series of burglaries at Tesco stores in Gwent.
Wayne Snell, 43, of Trowbridge Road, Cardiff, and Craig McCaffery, 40, Meadow Village, Tremorfa, Cardiff, committed raids at the Crossways Retail Park in Caerphilly and Cardiff Road in the Maesglas area of Newport.
Snell was locked up for 30 months and McCaffery for 21 months.
Luke Bidgway
Drug dealer Luke Bidgway ran a “sophisticated” operation which allowed him to buy luxury cars and designer goods.
The 35-year-old, of Waunborfa Road, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was jailed for his role in the supply and production of cannabis.
Bidgway was locked up for three years and seven months by Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.