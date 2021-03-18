TRIBUTES have been paid to Cwmbran community councillor Peter Cathcart, who has died after a 15-month battle with cancer.

Peter Cathcart was chairman of the community council in 2018-19.

He died on Sunday, March 7, age 74.

Son Rhyse said his dad was “always looking for the positives in people.”

“He was always a hard-working man,” he said. “As a father he always pushed us to be the best that they could be.

“We have loads of fond memories of camping out on the Gower and sitting out watching the stars. He continued to do this with his grandchildren and had relationships with all of them in their own way.

“He enjoyed being a member of the Pontypool Male Voice Choir and was often seen singing to himself whilst walking Penny, his dog, down the canal.

Peter Cathcart. Picture: Rhyse Cathcart.

“He always looked for the positives in people and had a quirky sense of humour, he was not afraid to laugh at himself and loved to joke with his friends.

“He was really proud of being chairman of Cwmbran Community Council. He was just really proud of helping people. He’s dedicated his life to helping people be the best they can be.

“He sadly passed away at home after battling cancer for the past 15 months or so. During that time he still carried on representing the community as best he could. He was still active and attending meetings and responding to residents.

“He died at home with myself and my sister and my mum. That’s where he wanted to be.”

Peter Cathcart. Picture: Rhyse Cathcart.

Cllr Cathcart had two children and two step-children, and six grandchildren.

“He started his life in a colliery in Manchester and then trained to be an electrician,” said Rhyse. “He worked in the mill and at Manchester University. While working there, he heard a maths teacher talking and was inspired to train as a maths teacher after going to night school.

“He came to Cwmbran as he took a post as an education officer training teachers in IT and maths. He worked there until he retired, having also been an Ofsted inspector.

Peter Cathcart started out in a colliery in Manchester. Picture: Rhyse Cathcart.

“In his retirement, he became involved in local politics supporting and helping people in his community.

“In 2018-19, he proudly became the chairman of Cwmbran Community Council.

“I’m a councillor myself in Bury, so I guess I’m following in my father’s footsteps.”

NEW: Councillors Peter Cathcart and Anthony Bird

The chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, Cllr Anthony Bird, paid tribute to Cllr Cathcart – his predecessor in the role.

Cllr Bird described Cllr Cathcart as a “wonderful man and a good friend,” also said how privileged he had been to serve as vice chairman during Cllr Cathcart’s year as chairman of the council.

“I know how proud he was to serve on the council and especially to serve a term as the chairman of Cwmbran Community Council,” said Cllr Bird.

“The work that he did for the community was truly inspiring, especially the fundraising he did for Prostate Cancer UK and the cardiac unit of the Royal Gwent Hospital.”