Today we meet Paul Joy, 74, who is retired and lives in Hollybush, Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

When I retired I started walking in the countryside for fitness and mental health. That resurrected my passion for the wildlife. Also the scenery I saw while walking was amazing. So I bought a camera to take photos of them to keep as a memento of where I had been and what I saw.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It was a big learning curve to start with, but the more I took the improvement became evident. I'm learning new skills all the time and it's given me a purpose in life.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Goldcliff Lagoons because of the huge variety of fauna and flora on display there. It's also a place to meet like-minded people and enjoy their company. You can also get fabulous sunrise and sunset photos there as well.

Rainbow over Loch Leven

What equipment do you use?

Canon 7d mkii and Canon 100-400 mm, 35-70mm and 12- 24 mm lenses.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

A kingfisher on the bank of the River Usk who had caught a bullhead and was in the process of dispatching it prior to eating it. Just caught it with fish being tossed about.

Juggling with a Bullhead

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined to try to improve my skill set because I like looking at other members' photos and learning off them. Also it gives me fresh ideas of venues to visit for photography.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to go on safari in Africa on a big game reserve just to see all the animals there. And it would be a super trip if I had Iolo Williams as a guide. What a passionate wildlife presenter.

Otter having dinner on Loch Etive

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Join a photography club or visit nature reserves to meet up with like-minded people. Do not be afraid to ask questions however silly they may seem - because they have been asked many times before.