A NEW Chepstow tearoom has applied for an alcohol licence to sell champagne afternoon tea.
Marmalade House Vintage Tea Rooms on High Street was granted planning permission earlier this year to convert the former bridal shop All About Eve into a tearoom.
Now an application has been lodged to allow the sale of alcohol on the premises.
The application form for the proposed licence change says: “We are trading as a vintage tearoom, but we would like to complement our service with a premises licence to offer champagne afternoon tea, Bailey’s hot chocolate and mulled wine.
“The licence would further allow us to sell off sales, where we could include champagne and prosecco with our afternoon tea deliveries.”
The application requests the licence be granted from 9.30am to 6pm every day of the week.
Although the current coronavirus restrictions do not permit the tearoom to open, the tearoom’s Facebook page says there are hopes to open to the public in April.
The tearoom will create around six jobs in the area, three part-time and three full-time.
To find out more information on the premise licence application visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/licensing/licensing-applications/