EASTENDERS star Patsy Palmer stormed off Good Morning Britain today in a row over her “addict” caption on the ITV show.

The actress appeared alongside hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Wednesday’s instalment of the show.

Ms Palmer cut the interview short after taking exception to “addicted to wellness” being written underneath her name and closed her laptop screen.

In the short interview, Ms Palmer said: "You are referencing things I had years ago that were talked about years ago by me.

"And it's over.

"It is not OK to have an addict written on the bottom of the screen."

Mr Shepherd replied: "I am sorry about that Patsy. Huge apologies.

"It was not our intention to upset you. It certainly was not our intention to upset you."

Ms Reid added: "Well that is a terrible shame... I had no idea that was written on the screen, and she is entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on.

"Here is Laura with the weather."

The awkward encounter caused quite a stir on social media.

"Ben mentioned the footer was a quote from Patsy’s own book so I’m stumped about her reaction. GMB seems linked to sensationalism lately regardless of Piers Morgan," one viewer tweeted.

Another social media user added: “Can’t blame Patsy Palmer. No need to have a negative moment from many years before brought up. Surely Albert Square to Fitness Guru would have been appropriate.”

“Patsy Palmer ‘does a Piers Morgan’ on Good Morning Britain and abruptly ends chat after show labels her an ex-addict, it was a pretty cruel label, and a long time ago,” added another.

Others saw the funny side with one viewer writing “I really want to do a Patsy Palmer in my work zoom meeting later today”.

Ms Palmer, who played Bianca in the BBC soap said: "I'm not doing this interview, I don't want to do it.

"It's not okay to have that at the bottom of the screen, I'm not going to talk to you."

Mr Shephard told viewers later: “Our intention was never to upset Patsy Palmer.

“We were very keen to talk to her… She has talked in the past, in her book, particularly about her addiction, her stint in rehab…and now she has a wellness brand…

“It was the journey she has been on… that’s what we mistakenly misread….

“We do apologise to Patsy and clearly she was very upset by that and that is certainly not how we like to do things.”

And Ms Reid said: “It’s everybody’s right not to be on this programme if they don’t want to be, as we know.”