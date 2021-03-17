MAJOR restoration work on Newport’s Transporter Bridge which the Welsh Government believes will “put Newport on the map as a major visitor destination” has been given the green light today after ministers agreed funding.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has confirmed that, as part of its 2021-22 budget, the Welsh Government will cover the remaining £1.5 million needed to help the planned work get under way.

The £11.9 million project is being delivered in conjunction with Newport City Council and the National Heritage Lottery Fund – which will provide £8.7 million.

It will fund the major renovation work of the bridge and the development of a new visitor centre, with a shop, exhibition gallery and a café.

The multi-million-pound makeover is forecast to attract more than 46,000 visitors each year, and local authorities hope it will “reconnect the local community with its heritage and culture”.

Ms Evans said: “After a year of uncertainty for the heritage sector due to Covid-19, the funding we are announcing today brings some welcome news for the industry.

“The restoration of the Transporter Bridge and development of a new visitor centre not only has the potential to create new job opportunities for local people, but also helps to put Newport on the map as a visitor destination, bringing wider economic benefits to south east Wales.”

There will be opportunities for educational visits, guided walks and climbing challenges, as well as plans to use the café and other facilities to host small scale meetings, weddings, and community events to help generate growth in the local economy.

The council aims to start work on the site in May, and the project is expected to take 12 months and should be completed in September 22, ready for reopening in spring 2023.

Deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism Dafydd Elis-Thomas added: “The Transporter Bridge is an icon of Newport and a significant part of Wales’ industrial heritage.

“We need to do all we can to share and preserve the story of our industrial heritage for future generations, and I am delighted that this will be another that we can add to Wales’ heritage attractions.”

Speaking at a Newport council cabinet meeting on March 1, Cllr Debbie Harvey said it had been a “mammoth task”.

She said: “It has taken a little over four years to get where we are today.

“This is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s a phenomenal application that’s been granted to us in Newport.”

Member of the Senedd for Newport West Jayne Bryant said: “In an incredible year where Covid 19 has dominated, I am genuinely delighted at today’s announcement. It has been such a hard year for heritage and culture, but to see this commitment to one of Newport’s most iconic and unique landmarks is a great step forward and is not only a sign that normality will eventually return, but a sign of confidence for our city centre and tourism sectors.

"As a Vice President of the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, I have long supported efforts to secure investment for this and the plans in place are really exciting. Not only will the funding save a piece of our heritage and industrial past for future generations, but the experience for visitors will be dramatically improved. I can’t wait to visit again when this is finished."