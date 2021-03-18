A “STUPID” drug dealer was caught after police saw him sat in a car which was “stinking of cannabis”.

Dylan May, 23, was arrested outside McColl's on St John’s Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said the defendant was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa parked at the convenience store.

She told how officers noticed a “strong smell” coming from the vehicle and May was picked up and his home searched.

In all, police found cannabis with a potential street value of around £1,300.

The defendant told detectives he had a “weed habit” and was selling it to get himself out of debt.

May, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on January 25, 2020.

Miss Shepherd said May had five previous convictions for nine offences but none for drug-related matters.

Adam Sharp, representing the defendant, said his client was an expectant father who had a “firm offer of employment” with a job due to start next month.

His barrister asked the judge to take into account May’s early guilty plea and the fact it took 14 months for the case to come to court.

Mr Sharp added: “The defendant expressed remorse and shame in his pre-sentence report.”

The court also heard of May’s difficult upbringing and how he suffers with anxiety.

Recorder Greg Bull QC told him: “This was a fairly stupid thing to do, sitting in a car that was stinking of cannabis.”

The judge added: “Drug dealers are regarded as serious criminals because they ruin the lives of others.

“This was unsophisticated offending.”

May was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.