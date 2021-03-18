public notices

* Newport City Council is to create six temporary 20 mph speed limits, which will be in operation from March 18 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing measures are removed, whichever is the earlier.

The temporary order will introduce a 20mph speed limit on the following roads over their entire length unless otherwise stated in brackets below:

Allt-yr-yn Avenue (from a point 95 metres northeast of its junction with Allt-yr-yn View to its junction with Fields Road), Allt-yr-yn Close, Allt-yr-yn Heights, Allt-yr-yn Road, Allt-yr-yn View (from its junction with Allt-yr-^n Avenue to its junction with Highcroft Road), Campion Close, Clytha Park Road (from a point 6 metres west of the roundabout at its junction with Llanthewy Road to a point 25 metres west of its junction with Queensway), Colts Foot Close, Comfrey Close, Coriander Close, Devon Place, Factory Road, Faulkner Road, Godfrey Road (from a point 57 metres north of the northern kerbline with its junction with Faulkner Road to its junction with Clytha Road), Highcroft Road, Llanthewy Road (from its junction with Clytha Park Road to a point 22 metres south thereof), Locke Street, Lucas Street, Mill Street, Mons Close, Pentonville (from its junction with Devon Place/Mill Street to a point 19 metres west of the western kerbline of its junction with Queens Hill), Queen's Close, Queen's Croft, Queen's Hill, Queen's Hill Crescent, Rose Street, St Mark's Crescent, Sorrel Drive.

Allen Close, Avon Close, Bettws Close, Bettws Hill (from its junction with Monnow Way to a point 65 metres west of its junction with the western kerbline of Dart Road), Bettws Lane (from its junction with Monnow Way to a point 47 metres east of its junction with Monnow Way), Blackwater Close, Brookside, Chelmer Close, Clist Road, Clydach Close, Cornbrook Road, Crouch Close, Darent Close, Darent Road, Dart Road, Derwent Court, Don Close, Elan Close, Exe Road, Helford Square, Humber Close, Humber Road, Itchen Close, Itchen Road, Lambourne Crescent, Lambourne Way, Lea Close, Leach Road (from its junction with Itchen Road to a point 37 metres west of its junction with Torridge Road), Livale Court, Livale Road, Lodden Close, Medlock Close, Medlock Crescent, Medway Close, Medway Court, Medway Road, Meon Close, Mill Heath, Mole Close, Monnow Way, Nidd Close, Ogmore Crescent, Otter Close, Parret Close, Parret Road, Pen-Twyn Lane, Pen-Y-Bryn Close, Plym Walk, Roding Close, Rother Close, Shannon Road, Tamar Close, Tees Close, Thames Close, The Bryn, Tone Close, Tone Road, Tone Square, Torridge Road, Trent Road, Tyne Close, Waveney Close, Weare Close, Welland Circle, Welland Crescent, Windrush Close, Wye Crescent, Yeo Close, Yeo Road.

Armstrong Close, Broadcommon Close, Broadmead Park, Brookfield Close, Churchward Drive, Derby Grove, Dorset Close, Dorset Crescent, Eastmoor Road, Eschol Close, Fallowfield Drive, Fernside, Fosse Close, Fosse Road, Greenmeadow Avenue, Greenmeadow Road, Hampshire Avenue, Hampshire Close, Hampshire Crescent, Hawksworth Grove, Heath Close, Hillview Crescent, Liswerry Road, Meads Close, Moorland Avenue, Moorland Gardens, Moorland Park, Mulcaster Avenue, Nash Grove, Parfitt Street, Pembroke Grove, Pont Faen Road, Royston Crescent, Sussex Close, Thompson Avenue, Thompson Close, Westmoor Close, Willow Close.

Adler Grove, Alanbrooke Avenue, Anderson Place, Arlington Close, Aspen Way, Bacon Place, Baird Close, Bessemer Close, Birchgrove Close, Birch Hill, Blackett Avenue, Blaen-Y-Pant Avenue, Blaen-Y-Pant Crescent, Blaen-Y-Pant Place, Boyle Close, Cartwright Green, Chadwick Close, Chapman Close, Cherry Tree Close, Claremont, Coolgreany Close, Coolgreany Crescent, Curie Close, Darwin Drive, Davy Close, Edison Ridge, Elm Grove, Fern Rise, Fleming Close, Graham Bell Close, Graig Park Avenue, Graig Park Circle, Graig Park Hill, Graig Park Lane, Graig Park Parade, Graig Park Road, Graig Park Villas, Graig Wood Close, Haldane Place, Harding Avenue, Hargreaves Drive, Harvey Close, Hollybush Avenue, Hollybush Close, Horrocks Close, Huxley Green, Japonica Close, Jeans Close, Kelvin Close, Larch Grove, Laurel Crescent, Lister Green, Magnolia Close, Marconi Close, Montgomery Road, Newton Way, Oliphant Circle (from a point 129 metres south of the southern kerbline with its junction with Bessemer Close in an anti-clockwise direction to a point 39 metres south of its junction with Whittle Drive), Penny Crescent, Pillmawr Road (from the western kerbline of its junction with The Firs to its junction with Pilton Vale), Pilton Vale, Pinewood Close, Rankine Close, Rees Close, Robertson Way, Rowan Way, Russell Drive, Rutherford Hill, Simpson Close, Sylvan Close, The Coppins, The Firs, The Spinney, Trevithick Close, Wavell Drive (from its junction with Montgomery Road to a point 19 metres south of the southern kerbline with its junction with Rees Close), Westfield Avenue, Westfield Drive, Westfield Rise, Westfield Way.

Abbey Road, Anson Green, Arne Close, Bantock Close, Beatty Road, Benbow Road, Bishpool Avenue, Bishpool Court, Bishpool Gardens, Bishpool Grove, Bishpool Lane, Bishpool Place, Bishpool Rise, Bishpool View, Bishpool Way, Brain Close, Broadwood Close, Butterworth Close, Cecil Sharp Road, Cot Farm Circle, Cot Farm Close, Cunningham Road, Dale Road, Dawson Close, Dibdin Close, Dowland Close, Drake Close, Dunstable Road (from its junction with Hendre Farm Drive to a point 18 metres northeast from the northeastern kerbline of its junction with Dowland Close), Dunstable Road (from a point 6 metres northwest of the northwestern kerbline of its junction with Sterndale Bennett Road to its junction with Ringland Circle), Edward German Crescent, Fisher Close, Goossens Close, Greene Close, Halle Close, Handel Close, Handel Court, Hawke Close, Hawkins Crescent, Hendre Farm ?rive (from its junction at the un-named loop road linking Hendre Farm Drive and Ringland Circle to its junction at the roundabout with Llanwern Road, Beatty Road and Ringland Circle), Hendre Farm Drive (from its junction at the southern end of Ringland Circle, just north of the roundabout with Ringland Way/Southern Distributor Road, to a point 46 metres northeast of the northeastern kerbline with its junction with Bantock Close), Hendre Farm Drive (from a point 36 metres southwest of the southwestern kerbline of its junction with Broadwood Close to a point 12 metres north of the northern kerbline of its junction with Cot Farm Circle), Hendre Farm Gardens, Hoist Close, Howard Close, Howe Circle, Linley Close, Llanwern Road, Morley Close, Moore Crescent, Mountbatten Close, Myra Hess Close, Nelson Drive, Neston Road, Newman Close, Patti Close, Playford Crescent, Ringland Circle (from its junction at the roundabout Ringland Way/Southern Distributor Road to a point 35 metres northeast of the northeastern kerbline of its junction with Ringwood Avenue), Ringland Circle (from a point 32 metres north east of the northeastern kerbline with its junction with John Bull Close to its junction at the roundabout with Llanwern Road, Beatty Road and Hendre Farm Drive), Ringwood Avenue, Sterndale Bennett Road, Tallis Close, Treberth Avenue, Treberth Close, Treberth Court, Treberth Crescent, Treberth ?rive, Treberth Gardens, Treberth Grove, Treberth Rise, Treberth View, Treberth Way, Warlock Close.

Albert Avenue (from its junction with Chepstow Road to its junction with Fairoak Avenue), Alfred Street, Barnard Street, Bedford Road, Bishop Street, Bishton Street, Bristol Street, Cambridge Road, Camelot Place, Canon Street, Cedar Road, Chepstow Road (from a point 14 metres west of the western kerbline of its junction with Harrow Road to a point 53 metres east of the eastern kerbline of its junction with Wharf Road), Christchurch Road (from its junction with Duckpool Road to a point 25 metres east thereof), Church Road, Crescent Road, Dean Street, Duckpool Road (from a point 30 metres north of its junction with Church Road to its junction with Albert Avenue), Eton Road, Exeter Road, Exeter Street, Fairoak Terrace, Glebe Street, Gloster Place, Gloster Street, Harrow Road, Hereford Street, Jeffrey Street, Junction Road, Kingston Road, Liverpool Street, Livingstone Place, Llanwern Street, London Street, Lord Street, Maindee Parade, Malvern Road, Manchester Street, Marlborough Road, Methuen Road, Merriots Place, Oriel Road, Prince Street, Prober! Place, Rugby Road, Sandalwood Court, Speke Street, Victoria Avenue (from its junction with Chepstow Road to a point 32 metres north thereof), Vine Place, Wharf Lane, Wharf Road (from its junction with Chepstow Road to a point 30 metres south thereof), Whitby Place.

* Newport City Council is to impose temporary on-street waiting restrictions on part of Devon Place to ensure public safety by reallocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order will run from March 17, 2021, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease. Pedestrian and emergency vehicle access will be available.

* Newport City Council is to introduce a temporary one-way traffic arrangement on Devon Place and Stanley Road to facilitate Covid-19 social distancing measures by reallocating road space in favour of pedestrians. This will be in operation from March 17, 2021 for a period of 18 months or until national social distancing requirements have been removed, whichever is the earlier. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Emergency access will only be available one way.

* An application to vary the premises licence has been made by I Harjeet Kaur, of Maindee News, 108 Chepstow Road, Newport. It is for the sale of alcohol Monday to Friday from 6am to 11pm, Saturday 7am to 11pm and Sunday 8am to 11pm.

* Roe Timberframe Ltd, trading as Enterprise Road, Westwood Industrial Estate, Margate, Kent, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 3, Tarfarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tarfarnaubach, Tredegar as an operating centre for six goods vehicles.

* The Welsh Government has authorised an order for the stopping up of a length of Queensway, Newport, to enable development work to be carried out. It will affect section of Queensway about 25 metres north west of the junction with Cambrian Road, Newport, to a maximum length of eight metres and width of seven metres. The work to be carried out is the demolition and erection of a single six story office and education building with an associated commercial unit, kiosk, landscaping and associated works.

* Hugh James Solicitors, Cardiff, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Barbara Irene Davies (deceased), formerly of 9 Beaumaris Drive, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, who died on November 11, 2020.

* HPJV Solicitors, Newport, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mary Patricia Flage (deceased), formerly of 166 Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, who died on November 24, 2019.

* Taylor Fawcette, Harrogate, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Rowena Mary Jones (also known as Rowena Mary Gladys Jones) (deceased), formerly of 66 Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, who died on October 1, 2020.

* Newport City Council has set its basic amount of Council Tax for Band D properties at £1,530.16. The tax comprises £1,242.20 for Newport City Council and £287.96 for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent. In some parts of the city the charge will differe because of a Community Council Precept. Full details of the amount for each category of dwelling for each area of the city are available from Newport City Council.

* Walon Limited, of Sandall Bridge, Long Sandall, Doncaster, has applied to keep an extra six goods vehciles and six trailers at BCA Newport, Meadows Road, Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Newport.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Isabella Stella Sullivan (deceased), formerly of Capel Grange Nursing Home, Capel Crescent, Newport, and previously of 16 Westmoor Close, Newport, who died on May 2, 2020.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cambran, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Gwyneth Christine Bibby (deceased), formerly of 11 Park Close, Henllys, Cwmbran, who died on April 25, 2020.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Thomas Watkins (deceased), formerly of 2 Park Gardens, Blaenavon, who died on August 15, 2020.

* Torfaen County Borough Council has set council tax for the coming year. For full details contact the council on 01495 766129.