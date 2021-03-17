A WOMAN was warned her dangerous dog could be destroyed unless she takes steps to keep the public safe.
Margaret Griffiths, 63, was made the subject of a court order over her small terrier breed Ted after the animal bit a man last year.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the attack happened on Elled Road in Pontypool on February 3, 2020.
Griffiths, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
MORE NEWS:
- Thug wielded disc cutter against ex-girlfriend during horror incident
- Drug dealer and her boyfriend offered ‘banging’ heroin for sale
She admitted the animal was dangerously out of control.
The defendant was ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation.
Griffiths was also fined £120 and must pay a £34 surcharge.
The court ordered Ted “be kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person”.
If not, the animal will be put down.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment