NHS and social care staff in Wales will receive a bonus of more than £700 from the Welsh Government for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Vaughan Gething made the announcement today.

The one-off payment for NHS and social care staff is equivalent to £735 per person, to cover the basic rate of tax and national insurance contributions incurred.

After deductions most people will receive £500.

It is estimated the payment will benefit 221,945 people in Wales including 103,600 social care staff, 90,000 NHS Wales staff, 2,345 deployed students and 26,000 primary care staff (including pharmacy, GP, dental and optometry staff).

Mr Gething said: “Over the last year, Wales’ NHS staff and social care staff have shown a remarkable amount of commitment and courage from the initial outbreak of the pandemic right through to the current second wave.

“They will have suffered the impacts of the pandemic on their physical and mental health wellbeing in both their personal and professional lives.

“This payment expresses our gratitude to our NHS and social care workforce for their extraordinary contribution in keeping Wales safe.”

The Welsh Government is working with local authorities and with trade unions to finalise details of the scheme.

The bonus is further to the £500 special payment for care home and domiciliary care workers announced in May 2020 to recognise their work through the first wave of the pandemic.

This bonus will be made to a wider group of social care workers including local authority social services staff.