UBER drivers in the UK will be treated as workers under UK employment law from today which will see 70,000 drivers guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, described it as “an important day” for drivers in the UK, while trade unions bosses said “Uber had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do the right thing” after a long-running legal battle.

The change comes after the firm lost a legal battle, starting in 2016, last month over the status of its drivers.

Drivers said they were workers while Uber disputed these claims, describing drivers as contractors.

MORE NEWS:

The Supreme Court ruling defined Uber drivers as workers, prompting lawyers to say it meant they would be entitled to workers’ rights such as holiday pay and compensation for lost pay.

Uber, which was launched in the UK in 2012, said its drivers will now earn at least the national living wage after accepting a trip request and after expenses.

On average, its drivers earn £17 per hour in London and £14 in the rest of the UK.

All drivers will receive holiday time based on 12.07 per cent of their earnings, which will be paid out on a fortnightly basis.

They will be automatically enrolled in a pension scheme.

London Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar originally brought claims against the firm, and were “test claimants” in the Supreme Court fight.

They welcomed Uber’s decision over pay and conditions, but said the firm had “arrived to the table with this offer a day late and a dollar short, literally”.

Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam (left) and James Farrar outside the Supreme Court, London, which concluded that drivers should be classed as workers (Ian West/PA)

In a joint statement, they said: “The Supreme Court ruled that drivers are to be recognised as workers with entitlements to the minimum wage and holiday pay to accrue on working time from log on to log off, whereas Uber is committing only to these entitlements to accrue from time of trip acceptance to drop off.

“This means that Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%. Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage. This must be subject to collective agreement.”

GMB, the union for Uber drivers, says the company has finally done the right thing.

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, said: “Uber had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do the right thing, but finally they’ve agreed to follow the ruling of the courts and treat their drivers as workers.”

He added: “GMB has consistently said we are willing to speak face to face to Uber about its treatment of drivers – our door remains open.

“Other gig economy companies should take note – this is the end of the road for bogus self employment.”