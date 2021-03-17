WALES' rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus rose slightly for the second successive day, to 42.5 per 100,000 people - for the week ending March 12.

The rate in Gwent also rose slightly too, for that same period, to 41.6 per 100,000 people.

One new coronavirus death has been confirmed today in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), among eight across Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 949, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is 5,463.

There have been 24 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, out of 145 in Wales. There have been 40,811 confirmed cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, out of 206,940 across Wales.

The newly confirmed cases today in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, 10; Newport, seven; Blaenau Gwent, three; Monmouthshire, three; Torfaen, one.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 1,157,251 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, an increase of almost 17,400. And 289,185 people in Wales have now had a second dose, an increase of more than 16,200.

Monmouthshire (15.9 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 12 - and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (33) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (53) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, Caerphilly (51.9) has the seventh highest rate in Wales, and Newport (45.3) has the eighth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 5.5 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (15.1) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 12.

Merthyr Tydfil (155.8) and Anglesey (112.8) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 12, was 3.9 per cent. Blaenau Gwent (4.5 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 17

Wrexham - 13

Neath Port Talbot - 12

Caerphilly - 10

Conwy - 10

Flintshire - 10

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Swansea - eight

Newport - seven

Gwynedd - seven

Denbighshire - six

Anglesey - five

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Carmarthenshire - five

Blaenau Gwent - three

Monmouthshire - three

Pembrokeshire - three

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Ceredigion - two

Torfaen - one

Bridgend - one

Powys - one

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.