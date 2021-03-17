UK MINISTERS have faced calls to allow Wales to hold a post-pandemic independence referendum.
Speaking in the Commons today, SNP MP for Glasgow North East Anne McLaughlin said: “The Labour first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, told the Welsh Affairs Committee a few weeks ago that devolution is under aggressive attack by a Tory Government that has, what he called, ‘outright hostility’ at the heart of its governance.
“With independence currently polling as high as 40 per cent in Wales without an official campaign, will the minister respect the democratic rights of people in Wales and in Scotland to have a post-pandemic independence referendum in the event of pro-independence majorities in May?”
Welsh secretary Simon Hart replied: “I think the first minister has been pretty reckless in trying to inject an air of uncertainty into these discussions.
“And I think most of us realise he’s only doing that because his only chance of remaining as first minister post-May is to do some kind of a deal with Plaid Cymru and we know what the price of that will be.”
Mr Hart earlier said he expected Welsh voters to give a “resounding endorsement of the union” at May’s Welsh Parliament elections.
