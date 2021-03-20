UNTIL driving lessons can resume, those learning to drive are relying on their parents or partners for help - which can cause tensions to run high.

The 2021 Learner Driver Report by Veygo reveals what the landscape is like for learner drivers right now, including the most common causes of arguments.

The most common cause of arguments when learning to drive is communication, followed by mistakes and driving too fast. It was also revealed that the second hardest part of learning to drive is arguments, with 19.6 per cent of respondents stating arguments were the hardest part.

Surprisingly, it was also revealed that 48 per cent of respondents reported they had no arguments at all when learning to drive.

The report also revealed who is most likely to be helping someone learn to drive, with fathers being the most common (44.1 per cent), followed by mothers (32.2 per cent), another family member (10.2 per cent), friend (five per cent), partner (4.9 per cent), sibling (2.1 per cent), spouse (1.3 per cent) and fiancée (zero).

Gunnar Peters, CEO from Veygo said: “The pandemic has changed the way we learn to drive massively, with many lessons and tests being cancelled due to lockdown and many driving instructors being unable to work.

“We’ve seen increased demand for learner driver insurance for private practice as a result.

“This has put pressure on learner drivers, as they’ve had a lack of professional advice and relied on family members to teach them to drive.”

Mr Peters added: “If you’re considering teaching your child how to drive, learner driver insurance is a great way to ensure your child without affecting your main insurance policy, I’d also ensure that you have a lot of patience and check COVID-19 regulations to make sure you do not accidentally break any rules!”

