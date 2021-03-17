GWENT Police are investigating a robbery in which a man had his car stolen at knifepoint.
The incident occurred in Cefn Fforest on March 11, at around 6.30pm.
The victim was sat in his parked car, a red Ford Fusion, on Bedwellty Road.
READ MORE:
The offender opened the door and threatened the victim with a knife before making off in the car.
The victim was not injured.
The car was later found abandoned in the Pengam area, at 7pm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2100085939.