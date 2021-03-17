A GOVERNMENT bonus payment to reward NHS and social care staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic is not taking the place of a pay rise.

That is according to health minister Vaughan Gething, speaking earlier today at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.

Mr Gething reiterated that the bonus payment for staff announced today "is not instead of a real pay rise - that is what our Pay Review Bodies are [looking at]."

"This [bonus] is in addition to that," he said, adding that it is about making sure there is a "real living wage uplift".

"If we do not do that, then by the beginning of April, the NHS in Wales would not have been a real living wage employer for a time."

He said the interest in what the Pay Review Bodies are doing has been heightened because of a decision in England to suppress wages, which has caused "a real sense of anger among staff".

The widely publicised one per cent pay rise for NHS staff has attracted widespread criticism from those in the sector and beyond.

"NHS staff feel it is a kick in the teeth," he said.

"That is not what we have done here in Wales. We are not setting an arbitrary cap."

Mr Gething said that ultimately, it will be "up to voters to decide [at the Senedd election in May] if they want a Welsh Government that listens to what Pay Review Bodies say".