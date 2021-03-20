ONLY one in five people want to go back into the workplace five days a week after Covid-19 restrictions end, new research suggests.
Polling commissioned by the 4 Day Week Campaign, showed just over half of workers want to see permanent changes to working life after the pandemic.
There was popular support for a hybrid-model of remote working and going into the workplace, and support for a four-day working week with no loss of pay.
The survey of 1,000 adults found that one in three favoured a mixture of remote working and going into the workplace.
Joe Ryle of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “The world of work has changed forever because of the pandemic and there is absolutely no good reason why we should return back to the old and outdated ways of working.
“We’re seeing more and more companies switch to a four-day working week and a hybrid-mix of remote and office working is popular too.
“With burnout, overwork and work-related mental health issues on the rise, it’s essential that we build a world of work that is better than what we had going into the pandemic.”