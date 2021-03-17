POLICE and MPs in Gwent have teamed up to tackle the problem of illegal off-road vehicles.

Wayne David, MP for Caerphilly, along with other Gwent MPs, met with Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, and police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert.

They agreed that off-road vehicles were becoming an "increasing menace".

Mr David said that he had received dozens of reports that illegal bikes were being used on Machen mountain, the former Bedwas colliery site, on Gelligaer common and on Rudry mountain.

The chief constable and Mr David agreed that a great deal had already been done by the police – off-road bikes have been seized, drones had been deployed and anti-social behaviour orders had been issued. But both said that more needed to be done.

After the meeting, Mr David said: “Off-road biking is illegal and had to be stopped.

"Not only are people being intimidated by the bikers but some of our most beautiful countryside is being damaged.

"It is also the case that many of these illegal bikes are being driven on our roads.

"I am very pleased that the Chief Constable fully accepts that these bikes are a menace and that continuing firm action will take place to clamp down on these illegal off-road vehicles”.