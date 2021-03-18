THE second safest place to be in Wales for coronavirus at the moment is in Gwent, according to data published by Public Health Wales.

Since March 9, Monmouthshire has recorded zero cases for a single day four times – a record beaten only by rural Ceredigion, which has recorded zero cases for a single day seven times since March 9.

Between March 9 and March 17, Monmouthshire recorded 17 new cases – also the second lowest in Wales behind Ceredigion, with five.

Before March 9, the last time Monmouthshire saw a single day with zero coronavirus cases was September 9. At its peak, the amount of new cases per day in Monmouthshire reached 104 on December 14.

Since March 9 the county has recorded zero cases on March 12, 14 and 15 – which makes it just one of two counties in the whole of Wales to have recorded more than one day with zero coronavirus cases in the last two weeks (since March 6).

Since March 9 Monmouthshire has overtaken Pembrokeshire – which has recorded 22 since that date – for fewest cases.

The decreasing number of cases is reflected in the weekly rolling case rate for Monmouthshire. In the week to March 12 the county recorded 15 new cases at a weekly rolling case rate of 15.9 per 100,000. Only Pembrokeshire (15.1) and Ceredigion (5.5) have lower rates in Wales now.

Other places to have recorded zero new cases for single day in March are Pembrokeshire, which recorded no new cases on March 12, Bridgend, which recorded no new cases on March 12, and Denbighshire, which recorded no new cases on March 16.

While Torfaen hasn’t yet hit zero for a single day, since March 9 the area has recorded 34 new cases – the joint fourth lowest total in Wales with Bridgend.

In the seven days up to March 12 every area of Monmouthshire recorded fewer than two new cases, other than Magor and Rogiet and Chepstow South, which recorded three.

Hover over the bars below to see exact figures for places with the fewest Covid cases in Wales in recent days.