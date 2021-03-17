A NEW litter picking group has formed in Penarth by one resident who noticed the amount of discarded rubbish increasing in the area.

Naomi Burke set up the ‘Penarth Pickers’ Facebook group near the end of February - and it has since gained more than 200 members.

Members are currently not meeting as groups under Welsh Government guidelines, but litter picking bags are being supplied to households who are venturing out on a litter pick, as well as sharing advice and tips in the online group.

The bags full of rubbish are then organised to be collection by the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Naomi Burke on a litter pick

“I decided to set up the Penarth Pickers page because I saw an influx in litter around Penarth,” said Ms Burke.

“I am a conscious person about the waste we produce and over the years have found ways to decrease our family’s personal impact.

Some of the rubbish found while on a litter pick in the area

“From creating this page, I discovered a drive in Penarthians to keep our town clean and within two days the page had over 150 members, new and veterans to litter picking.

MORE NEWS:

“Litter picking of course is not the solution to the environmental crises, but I hope through litter picking we can inspire others to think more about the waste they produce and how they can live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Love the Park posters by Cogan Primary School

“I am hopeful that this is the start of something special for our community and will blossom.”

When allowed to do so, Ms Burke is hoping to organise group town and beach clean events, and fun tasks for kids like litter pick bingo.

“I feel sad we can’t meet yet, but this gives me time to organise something with the council for when we are allowed,” she added.

To find out more about the group and to join, search ‘Penarth pickers’ on Facebook.