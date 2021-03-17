THE Pembrokeshire County Show has been cancelled for the second year running, the board of trustees has announced today, Wednesday, March 17.

The board said it is not feasible to run the ‘normal’ County Show this year due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

In a joint statement, the board of trustees for the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: "As summer approaches rapidly the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has had to take the decision not to go ahead with the three-day Pembrokeshire County Show this August.

“We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and whilst the vaccination programme is progressing well, it has become evident that it is not feasible to run the ‘normal’ County Show this year due to the ongoing uncertainty.

“However, our show governors have been actively planning, and are committed to the delivery of an alternative event which we hope will be a fantastic opportunity to get together and celebrate agricultural and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

“Cancelling the three-day show has been a really hard decision to take as we had hoped to put on a much-needed boost to the rural community at an action-packed three-day event. However, a great deal of planning and preparation goes in to putting on the county show and at this time when we would normally have detailed plans in place it is still not clear how we will be able to operate in August during the ongoing pandemic.

“So, to be fair to everyone who contributes to putting on the show we have taken the tough decision now, as we feel that we have no option as ultimately, the safety of our members, stewards, visitors, exhibitors, contractors and staff, has to be our primary concern. As well at the significant impact on emergency services, including the NHS.

“We thank everyone for supporting the show and for their hard work and commitment during this difficult time. As a charity, the cancellation of the usual, large event that is the county show for a second year has a significant impact on us. The financial risk in attempting to put on a full three-day county show at the envisaged level of uncertainty is too great.

“The society is very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together in a safe and secure environment; so keep an eye out for our news as we finalise exactly what we can do this summer. Together we can make 2021 a great time for the farming and rural community in Pembrokeshire.”