THE two mobile coronavirus testing units based across Cwmbran, Abersychan and Blaenavon have been extended for a further week.
These mobile units were brought in at the start of March in addition to the Local Testing Site, which opened in mid-February to replace the mobile unit at the Old Mill Car Park in Pontypool.
One unit is based every day at Greenmeadow Community Farm, while the other is split between Union Street Car Park in Abersychan (Wednesday, Thursday, Monday and Tuesday) and Blaenavon Iron Works (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).
The units are open daily from 9am to 4pm, until Tuesday, March 23.
Testing at these mobile units is by appointment only.
If you feel generally unwell or if you have symptoms of coronavirus you can book a test at one of the testing centres in Torfaen by calling 119 between 8am and 6pm or book online at gov.wales.
These units are only for Torfaen residents, and you must bring ID and proof of address with you to your test.
The test will take around five minutes, and you must wear a face covering on the way to and from and while waiting for your test.