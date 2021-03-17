DRIVING instructors from Newport will stage a protest on Friday, hitting out on the lack of clarity on when they will be able to go back to work.

Although many driving instructors had believed they would be included in close contact service, and therefore would be allowed to restart on Monday, March 15, this was not the case, and they are still unclear about when lessons can resume.

Luke Thompson, director of M4 Motoring Driving School, has organised a demonstration in Newport on Friday.

The plan had been to hold a large rally in Cardiff, but the group opted to hold local rallies in order to follow stay local guidelines.

Mr Thompson said: "Firstly, we want confirmation of when lessons and testing can recommence, but also to raise the issue that in Newport and many other areas, no tests are available as waiting lists are full.

"People need licenses for so many important issues, from getting jobs to mobility issues, and it has been far too long not to have the opportunity to drive."

The group will meet at Newport Sports Village on Friday, before forming a convoy and driving along the SDR to junction 24 of the M4 at Coldra at 20mph.

They will then follow the M4 to junction 28, driving at 30mph, before heading back along the SDR to Blaina Wharf at 20mph.

They will then head towards Friars Walk, towards the civic centre, and then back to Newport Stadium.

First minister, Mark Drakeford, was asked about the issue of driving lessons when he announced changes to Wales' lockdown rules, last week.

Mr Drakeford said: "There will be guidance going out on a number of points such as driving schools.

"The advice we have at this point is that it is not safe to resume. It is a confined space over a lengthy period of time and things are not good enough yet for us to say they can resume."