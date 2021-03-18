AN ABERGAVENNY rugby fan will see the story of how he shared his first kiss with his wife displayed on a seat at the Principality Stadium.

Tom Pook, 32, from Abergavenny, is one of 12 winners of a competition celebrating Wales fans' memories since the opening of the stadium.

Mr Pook won the prize after sharing the story of when he and his now-wife, Carly, had their first kiss at the stadium 21 years ago while watching Wales play Samoa.

“There was a bunch of us youngsters who went on a trip with our club's mini rugby section to watch Wales play Samoa at Principality Stadium," he said.

“As it happened, I ended up sitting next to our coach's stepdaughter, Carly.

“We got on like a house on fire – we were both totally captivated by the game.

“As the match drew to a close, we knew we really liked each other and shared a little peck.

“We became childhood sweethearts and have been together ever since.

“We’ve been happily married for 10 years and now have two children together.”

The ‘every seat has a story’ competition was run by Principality Building Society, and saw more than 500 fans share their stories.

A panel of judges – including Wales’ top try-scorer Shane Williams – chose 12 of their favourite stories and which will be displayed so they can live on and be enjoyed by fans when fans can return to the ground once again.

“There were hundreds of amazing entries for the competition and it was a big challenge trying to pick the winners, but Tom’s and the other 11 winning stories really stood out to me,” said Mr Williams.

“It’s clear the Principality Stadium is home to so many special memories for people across Wales.

“We’re grateful to everyone that shared their stories and now the winners will always be part of Principality Stadium history.”

Julie-Ann Haines, chief executive of Principality said: “With fans not being able to fill the seats during this last year’s rugby matches at Principality Stadium, we wanted to celebrate the stories of the hundreds of thousands of Welsh supporters who have sat in those seats over the years.

“It’s a place which holds special memories for so many, including Tom and Carly, who’s life together started at this home from home for Welsh rugby fans.

“We’re pleased to be able celebrate these winning stories and cheer on the boys in what has been a thrilling tournament so far.”