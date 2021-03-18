THIS dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer was caught red-handed by a police officer outside a supermarket.

The film captures Kian Williams being stopped by PC Kyle Rodway at the Tesco store in Pontypool.

Video: Crime Prosecution Service

He refused to be searched by the officer who was answering a 999 call after reports of youths fighting and drug dealing there.

Williams heatedly protests his innocence as he tries to palm off the determined PC Rodway.

The policeman is then attacked by the suspect who is subdued when the officer’s colleagues arrive to help him restrain the man who was 19 at the time.

After his arrest, and despite his denials, Williams is found to be carrying 34g of cannabis in 14 small bags.

The defendant, now 20, of Twissell’s Road, Tranch, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply and causing actual bodily harm.

He also admitted causing criminal damage of PC Rodway’s glasses.

At Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month, Williams was sent to a young offender institution for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The defendant was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for four months between 8pm and 6am.

Williams will have to pay £500 in compensation to PC Rodway and a £149 victim surcharge.

Sentencing him, the judge, Recorder IWL Jones, said: “This was disgraceful behaviour on a man who was protecting the public and he’s entitled to do it without being injured.”

The footage was released by the Crown Prosecution Service.