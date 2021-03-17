UPDATE: The road has now reopened.
THE A4042 is closed between Cwmbran and Pontypool.
Gwent Police are attending an incident between the McDonald's roundabout and the Rechem roundabout.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene on A4042 Pontypool.
"The road is closed from McDonalds services roundabout to Rechem roundabout both directions and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes."