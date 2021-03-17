CONTROVERSIAL plans to provide supported living accommodation for up to nine women recovering from substance misuse or other life-controlling problems in Pontypool have been recommended for approval by council planners.

The plans to convert two flats at Clarence Villa, Osborne Road, into supported living accommodation have been put forward by charity Hope Centre Ministries, which currently runs a similar facility in Torfaen county borough.

Hope Centre Ministries is a Christian-based charity set up to support men and women who have battled with drugs, alcohol and other issues.

A council report says: “The aim of the facility is to provide help and support to residents who have moved from structured rehabilitation programmes by providing a next-step support scheme to enable them to return to the community.”

In total, there will be 10 people living in the accommodation – nine residents plus a full-time support worker.

MORE NEWS:

The report says: “The property would provide a similar facility to that which operates at Edlogan Villa and would provide support to women that are recovering from substance misuse, or other life-controlling problems.”

The residents who live there would be referred by professionals from charities and other statutory services, local churches, and homeless projects.

The residents would be monitored 24 hours a day and will have support plans during their stay. The charity says all residents would be vetted prior to being offered a place. Those with mental health issues, ongoing substance abuse issues or prolific offenders would not be accepted.

The report says: “There is a strict zero-tolerance approach to drugs and alcohol in the home and the environment is conducive to aid in recovery.

“Residents generally live, and have strong family ties within South Wales, although residents from further afield may also be accepted occasionally.”

However, the council has received seven objections and a petition signed by 42 residents from 27 households.

The main concern raised by residents was the impact on safety and security.

The report says: “The facility would be too close to the existing Hales House hostel on Osbourne Road which houses vulnerable young adults, significant concern is raised due to the proximity of ex drug/alcohol addicts to vulnerable young persons.”

Other concerns include a potential for increase in antisocial behaviour and increase in visitors to the area who may be violent or aggressive.

The council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application tomorrow, Thursday.