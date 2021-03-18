A PLANNED expansion of a Ystrad Mynach special needs school could still be given the go-ahead, despite objections to the loss of green space and a rugby club’s pitch.

If approved, the plans would provide 80 new places through the expansion of Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre, to meet growing demand for places.

A statutory notice, which is the final consultation stage, was issued between January 11 and February 7.

Despite objections received in relation to the proposals, Caerphilly council could still press ahead with the expansion plans.

Specifically, concerns were raised over the loss of green space in the community and the impact on health and wellbeing.

MORE NEWS:

Concerns have also been raised by Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group over the loss of the rugby pitch, which is currently used by Penallta RFC.

Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Colin Mann said: “I totally support better facilities for the increasing numbers of children who attend the school. I do, however, wonder, if the full impact of the proposal on the community has been properly taken into consideration.

“Several rugby and soccer pitches, plus a cricket field, were lost when Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr was developed. I am not aware that the cricket field has ever been replaced. We have the very valuable all-weather facilities at the Centre of Sporting Excellence but the centre has obligations to professional teams which restricts use by the local community.

“In addition, there appears to be only one rugby pitch in Ystrad Mynach park that is playable most of the time. The ‘bottom’ field is often either waterlogged or actually under water.”

Ward member for Ystrad Mynach, Cllr Martyn James, said: “I support providing proper facilities to our disadvantaged young people. But this cannot be done by depriving the wider community of facilities that they have enjoyed for many years and should be able to continue to do so.

“Once green space has been lost it can’t be replaced. The school scheme would reduce the amount of open space for people, something we are told by government is crucial for people’s mental health as well as physical wellbeing. There is also a fear that if this development goes ahead it won’t be the last on this land.”

Fellow ward councillor Alan Angel said that many in the community don’t feel they are being listened to.

“The council has offered to create an alternative site at the Sue Noake Leisure Centre, land which has been flooded by sewage,” he said.

“No one should expect people to play on what appears to be unsuitable land and I’m aware that many parents have told the Penallta club that they are concerned about their children being asked to play on that site.”

The council report says the sewage flood issue had been sorted and is unlikely to happen again.

It also says that the rugby be club currently plays its first team matches at the Centre for Excellence anyway and has stated its preference to continue doing this.

A final decision on the proposals will be made on April 7.