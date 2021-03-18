The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held last week, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

PEOPLE who help complete strangers are recognised by the Good Samaritan Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society.

The Helping Caring Team has been praised for its work in helping complete strangers, working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help struggling families and the homeless with hot food, shelter, tents, clothes, food parcels and starter packs for those who have been re-housed.

The pink-jacketed members also engage with people who are friendless, providing a buddy scheme to help them feel less alone.

One of the nominations for the charity said: “HCT helps homeless and vulnerable people by providing food and shelter. ‘They go above and beyond every day for people in need.

“HCT has worked tirelessly through the pandemic to help the homeless and struggling families by giving hot food, clothes, tents, shelter and start packs for newly-housed people and food parcels for families.”

Another nomination said: “They are a dedicated team of volunteers who go above and beyond for their local community, especially for those who are most in need and have been left behind by the system.”

HCT’s members include Lisa Thomas, whose prompt actions protected and possibly even saved the life of a vulnerable man suffering a crisis with his mental health.

Lisa Thomas

The troubled individual is thought to have run across a road of fast-moving traffic no fewer than three times and had been clipped by a vehicle when Lisa came to his aid.

She ran after him, encouraged him to safety and gently spoke to him and calmed his girlfriend, before the arrival of the police. Subsequently she helped him to manage his agitation and encouraged him to leave with the officers in order to receive help for what he was going through.

The sponsor of the ‘Good Samaritan’ category at the Pride of Gwent Awards 2020 is Monmouthshire Building Society, which opened its doors for business in January 1869 with the sole purpose of helping local people save and have a place to call home.

Over 150 years later, the Society continues to provide local people with savings and mortgages through a network of 23 branches and agencies in Gwent and beyond.

Monmouthshire Building Society is a major employer in the area, with around 200 colleagues working across its community locations and Newport Head Office.

It supports the community through its Charitable Foundation, which invites local groups and clubs to apply for funding and sponsorship. The Foundation celebrates its 20th birthday this year and has contributed over £284,000 to more than 450 organisations to date.

“Community means a lot to us at the Monmouthshire, so we’re proud to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards,” says a spokesman. “Occasions like these are a fantastic way to celebrate everything that is great about Gwent, alongside recognising the fantastic work groups and individuals do to support their communities. We would like to thank everyone nominated for their hard work and dedication – you’re an inspiration to us all!”