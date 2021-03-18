The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held last week, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

CHARITY champion Ieuan Padfield raised more than £1,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK after he gave up the bulk of his summer holiday to cycle 500 miles across Wales.

The 10-year-old from Cwmcarn was inspired to take to his saddle by his Great Auntie Ann, who has been battling the illness.

Wearing a distinctive purple T-shirt, he completed his mammoth cycle ride last August. He initially set his fundraising target at £150 but smashed this within 12 hours and has gone on to raise more than £1,200 – enough to fund more than two weeks of valuable research.

Several people nominated Ieuan for the Pride of Gwent Awards, including one person who said “for someone of his age, this is spectacular and deserves to be recognised”, while another wrote “he is a kind-hearted, hard-working child.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK wants to transform the future for everyone with the condition and has a five-year strategy to achieve this. Its vision is that everyone with pancreatic cancer survives to live long and well.

People who raise money for good causes are worth their weight in gold to the organisations they support, something that category sponsor Knauf Insulation is well aware.

The company is the UK’s leading manufacturer of non-combustible mineral wool insulation solutions. Its Cwmbran manufacturing facility produces glass mineral wool and employs 207 members of staff – predominantly from the local area.

As a family-owned business, Knauf Insulation has strong values centred around Putting People First, which is one of the core pillars of its 2025 global sustainability strategy ‘For A Better World’.

This means that as well as being a good employer, Knauf Insulation seeks to be a positive force in the local community. In Cwmbran, this is demonstrated through its staff-led Community Matters programme.

The Community Matters ambassadors decide how best to support the local area through the adoption of charities, community projects, volunteering and sponsorship.

Cwmbran has supported Welsh charities Ty Hafan, Ty Nant Ddu, Hospice of the Valleys and Hope Rescue for the past 18 months building up a good relationship with staff and volunteers.

To kick-start fundraising efforts, Knauf Insulation donates £1,000 per quarter and staff vote to decide how this money is distributed. Around eight fundraising events are organised in a normal year ranging from challenges such as the Welsh Three Peaks and Trek Fest, to charity collections. Each year, the Cwmbran team raises in the region of £10,000 supporting and sponsoring local charities and events.

Prior to the Covid restrictions, Knauf Insulation also supported its chosen charities through volunteering. In 2019, employees volunteered 576 hours and took part in tasks from painting and decorating, to gardening and working in charity shops.

Sponsoring the Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award reflects Knauf Insulation’s values and the work it is doing to support the community and make Cwmbran a better place to live and work.