The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held last week, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

FEED Newport is the winner of the Charity Award, sponsored by Newport City Homes, which recognises the outstanding work of a charity or community interest company (CIC) with charitable objectives based in Gwent.

This organisation helps people who don’t have enough to eat by providing a food bank, soup kitchen and community shop. During the pandemic its volunteers have provided hundreds of food and toiletries parcels, including many catering for special dietary needs, and hot meals.

Feed Newport has a proud record of helping the homeless, refugees, the elderly and vulnerable people and over the past year it’s seen the need and demand for its services grow due to the economic effects of Covid 19.

The community interest company (CIC) is able to provide food for lots of people through the way it’s developed partnerships with various supermarkets as part of the Community Champions team, in association with FareShare. It’s also welcomed the support of various takeaways and attracted financial help from a variety of sources, not least a £3,000 donation from footballer Aaron Ramsey who described it as “A really important charity to support in Newport”.

Those nominating Feed Newport spoke of how it goes beyond providing food, with counselling, grooming, advice and, most importantly, a sense of community among the things it offers.

“They tirelessly go the extra mile collecting food at any time of day, regardless of time, to ensure it is redistributed to those less fortunate,” said one person. “Feed Newport is an absolute inspiration.

“They have spotted gaps in community support and filled it. They provide a food and drop-in hub, a food bank and a soup kitchen. From those escaping domestic violence, to hidden homeless and refugees, these guys are determined to make a difference in community.”

Another wrote: “Feed Newport have been there for the whole of Newport throughout Covid-19.

“They have been delivering food parcels to the needy. They are a fantastic group and will go that extra mile for the community even when they weren’t sure how long they would be able to stay open due to lack of funds.”

One person wrote that Feed Newport had made many lives a bit more bearable, especially during lockdown. “People have relied on them a lot and Feed Newport have given their all. People were helped out and have not gone hungry. During the winter their shoebox project and ‘Wrap Up Newport’ they enabled homeless people living in poverty to be kept a bit warmer and have food to eat. Feed Newport has made a lot of people’s lives a little bit better. Feed Newport will never stop finding ways to help the less fortunate than ourselves. The supermarkets companies in Newport and the public have been very supportive.”

Newport City Homes is proud to sponsor the Charity of the Year Award, saying:

“At Newport City Homes, we provide homes and services to more than 20,000 residents, leaseholders and shared owners in the city of Newport. As the largest social landlord in Newport, we are uniquely placed to play a key role in ensuring our residents and communities are given opportunities to grow and succeed.

Keeping residents and colleagues safe is our number one priority, and we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of Coronavirus in our communities. We have adapted the way we work to keep delivering essential services in these difficult circumstances, meeting the changing needs of our residents and communities, and supporting the recovery efforts of the city.

Now more than ever it is important to ensure we remain a strong and resilient housing association that delivers efficient and effective services to our residents and communities.

It is only by continuing to put residents at the heart of every decision we make, adapting to change, tackling challenges and embracing opportunities that we will provide homes in communities where people want to live, now and for years to come.

The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards is an opportunity to show our appreciation for members of the community who go above and beyond and show tremendous strength, community engagement, teamwork, and tenacity. We are proud to sponsor the Charity of the Year category this year more than ever to showcase the importance charity and volunteering plays in our communities.”