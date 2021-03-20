The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held last week, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

BERNARD Dawson’s action to help those shielding or self-isolating over the past 12 months has inspired similar programmes in other communities and earned him the Community Hero Award, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Bernie, as he’s known, drew on a quarter of a century’s experience as a police officer to bring together an army of volunteers to shop and collect medicines for vulnerable people in Caerwent.

He wanted to make sure that nobody, particularly the elderly, fell foul of scams.

Bernie’s approach was to split Caerwent into five distinct areas, each with a co-ordinator overseeing a number of volunteers. Leaflets were printed and delivered to every household and protocols were established with pharmacies and GP practices.

Building on the Caerwent experience, Bernie has gone on to advise other communities keen to set up similar programmes, along with Monmouthshire County Council, which asked for help in establishing safe working practices.

Elsewhere, Bernie helped a local GP practice to obtain face masks after arranging a fundraising web page and getting Michael Thomas to make them using his 3D printer.

