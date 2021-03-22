The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held earlier this month, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

CATHRYN Davies has spent the last 25 years as a foster carer, opening the home she shares with her husband Andrew and their family to hundreds of young people.

More recently she’s joined forces with Wendy and Ade, Jayne, Clare and Matt to run a foodbank in Newbridge, which has continued helping individuals and families in need throughout the pandemic.

Cathryn and Andrew Davies

Cathryn was drawn to fostering after having a tough time after the birth of her first child at the age of 16. Despite developing health problems she found there was no respite available and realised there must be many others in a similar position.

“By offering my services after my fourth child was born, I opened my home to children who needed a safe haven or even a short respite, and I find myself 24 years later with three adopted children to add to my other seven and I’m still really enjoying my role,” she says.

Cathryn has described how she gets great satisfaction from her work with the foodbank.

“I know first hand what it’s like to struggle when the children are small, even though I worked full time,” she says. “I was fortunate to have great support from my husband Andrew and I decided to give something back to other people less fortunate than ourselves in our local community.”

