The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held earlier this month, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

EMILIE Allen’s resilience and determination in the face of circumstances that many would find hard to bear has earned her the Courage Award, supported by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The promising young gymnast and cheerleader is also a carer, looking after her mum, Laura, who suffers from a rare autoimmune condition and associated illnesses, and helping with her two younger brothers.

Early in 2020 Emilie’s sporting ambitions took a knock when she broke her ankle, leaving her feeling scared and unsure about the future.

Her mum suggested cheerleading as an outlet for her talents, on the condition that Emilie went back to the Valleys Gymnastics Academy for a few for a few weeks before giving it up completely.

Fortunately Emilie’s she’s been able to do both the gymnastics and cheerleading and has even helped her mum to write a book about them.

The person putting forward Emilie for the courage award praised her for her resilience in the face of the emotional strain she feels.

“Although Emilie puts on a brave face, she worries a lot about her mum, especially when she’s in hospital, and she worries a lot about the future as she knows her mum’s illness could be life limiting,” said the nomination.

“Hopefully the book will continue to help others who find themselves in a similar situation and help them to understand that it’s okay not to be ok.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is responsible for delivering NHS services across Gwent, serving more than 639,000 people.

