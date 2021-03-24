The Argus' Pride of Gwent awards were held earlier this month, in which a plethora of dedicated volunteers were hailed for their hard work during the pandemic. Here we highlight just one of them.

TARIQ Khan’s dedication to making a difference to people who are homeless or struggling has earned him the Pride of Gwent ‘Lifetime Achievement’ accolade, sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

Tariq is the founder of Feed Newport, a community interest company that grew out of Help the Homeless Newport, which ran for two years.

Under his leadership, Feed Newport has set up a food bank, soup kitchen and a community shop and has adapted and evolved to meet the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s provided hundreds of hot meals to the vulnerable, donated more than 1,000 coats to homeless charities, helped with rehoming people and developed partnerships with several local supermarkets.

Tariq, who is employed by the housing organisation Pobl, came up with the idea for Feed Newport after organising community events to inject a feeling of positivity into his local area. He says a further inspiration is his wish to show his four children “kindness and compassion”.

