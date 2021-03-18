A SEX offender has been sentenced after he was convicted of assaulting a woman at a hospital.
Thomas George Talbot, 33, from Barry, was made the subject of a three-year community order following the attack at University Hospital Llandough.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, the defendant, of Osprey Court, was ordered to attend 34 sessions of a sexual offending behaviour programme.
Talbot must also complete a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a 12-week curfew between 8pm and 6am.
The sexual assault was committed on May 2, 2020.
The defendant has to register as sex offender for the next five years and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
