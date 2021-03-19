A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

REBECCA STRATTON, 40, of Trevithick Close, Malpas, Newport, was conditionally discharged for two years after she pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of 10 cannabis plants.

She was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

CORY JAMES SLADE, 28, of Spencer Way, Llanwern, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge after his release from prison.

IAN DAVID EVANS, 42, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing makeup goods and deodorant from Boots and being in breach of a suspended

prison sentence for the theft of hair products.

He was ordered to pay £190 in compensation following his release from custody.

MORE NEWS:

PETER WALKER, 39, of Vanbrugh Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving on the M4 with cannabis derivative, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN MARK WILLIAMS, 27, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £280 in compensation and a fine after he pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

JOSHUA HOPKINS, 31, of King Street, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

DANNY JAMES DAVIES, 29, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress.

KATE DAVIDSON, 37, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £61.60 in compensation after she pleaded guilty to the theft of meat and chocolate from Co-op.

CLAIRE PREECLEY, 31, of Mission Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly in Dolphin Street.