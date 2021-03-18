DRAGONS’ Elliot Dee and Leon Brown have been named among the replacements as Wales look to complete the Grand Slam with their trip to France.

Wayne Pivac has made one change to his starting line-up from the win over Italy, with Adam Beard returning to the side.

Beard started the first three matches of the tournament, and he will come back in alongside Alun Wyn Jones – who will be making his 148th appearance for Wales.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis are named again in the front-row for Wales with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau comprising the back-row.

Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar are named at half-back with Jonathan Davies and George North continuing their partnership in the midfield.

Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams make up the back-three.

“We are all looking forward to Saturday and to the finale of the Six Nations,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“We are four from four to date but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side, but we are looking forward to it.

“We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

“We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday.”

Dee and Brown are joined by Nicky Smith on the bench, with Cory Hill and James Botham completing the forward replacements. Tomos Williams returns from injury to take his place on the bench alongside Callum Sheedy and Uilisi Halaholo.

Wales are four from four in the Championship and top the table heading to Paris. The game kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, and is being shown on BBC and S4C.