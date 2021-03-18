A TEENAGER from a notorious Newport crime family has been locked up for leading police on a high-speed chase through country lanes.

Oakley Nunes, 19, raced at nearly three times the limit in an Audi A4 with a car full of passengers.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a member of the public called 999 over concerns about the defendant’s driving in a rural area near Caerleon.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, told of how police were alerted at around 2am on February 8, 2020 and officers were scrambled to investigate.

Nunes, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was spotted and officers pursued him with the defendant travelling at 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Mrs Yeo said: “The police car couldn’t keep up with the defendant.”

He was eventually arrested by a dog handler after he abandoned the vehicle in the Ringland area of Newport.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant became aggressive to the officer and made threats of violence against his family.”

Nunes admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has four previous convictions for seven offences.

They include possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and racially aggravated common assault.

The court was told Nunes’ mother is in jail and his two brothers serving “double digit” sentences.

They were the leading players in a £2.5 million drugs empire which flooded the streets of Newport with cocaine

David Pinnell, mitigating, asked for his client’s guilty pleas to be taken into consideration.

He said: “The little ray of sunshine from the defendant’s pre-sentence report is that is mother will hopefully be released from prison in June.

“She is the single force for good within the household.”

The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, told Nunes: “The consequences of your driving could have been catastrophic.

“You were travelling at nearly three times the speed limit along narrow lanes and when it was dark which was particularly dangerous.”

She added: “You have had a very disruptive upbringing. You have been surrounded by people who are supposed to be caring for you but who have themselves been engaged in criminal activity.

“Your pre-sentence report makes for sad and depressing reading.

“You are very immature, you don’t think of the consequences of your actions and you have a sense of entitlement.

“You described custody as a chance to chill with your mates.”

Nunes was sent to a young offender institution for eight months.

He was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge after his release.