A GWENT artist has caught the attention of Wales' wonderkid wing with a portrait of him made using just a rugby ball.
Louis Rees-Zammit was stunned on Twitter when he saw the work of Nathan Wyburn.
My portrait of Wales’ rising star LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT using a RUGBY BALL!! @LouisReesZammit 🏴 🏉 🏴 🏉 #wru #wales #walesrugby #walesrugbyunion #sixnations #louisreeszammit #louisreeszammitonfire #welshrugby @WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/lCLUoiX9s2— Nathan Wyburn Artist (@NathanWyburnArt) March 17, 2021
Mr Wyburn, from Ebbw Vale, created a large likeness of the Gloucester Rugby man using a rugby ball as his paintbrush.
He said: "My portrait of Wales' rising star Louis Rees-Zammit using a rugby ball."
The finished artwork
Seeing the work, Mr Rees-Zammit quote tweeted to his almost 25,000 followers.
He said: "Wow, this is amazing!"
The 20-year-old wing, from Penarth, has taken this year's Six Nations tournament by storm, running in four tries in Wales' first four matches, the joint highest total in the championship.
He will be hoping to add to that tally as Wales go for the Grand Slam against France on Saturday.
You can watch the action on BBC One or S4C, with the game kicking off at 8pm.